AMC and SundanceTV are to simulcast true crime docuseries The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park and will air it over three nights from November 13 to November 15.

The five-part series, re-examines one of the most infamous crimes in recent U.S. history – the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers. The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park will expose evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examine the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America’s untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York’s privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.

The news was revealed at the TCA press tour.

The series is produced by Emmy Award winner Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment, which earlier this week was revealed to be in development with Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, a docuseries in the vein of Surviving R Kelly for Lifetime.

It is directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg, directors of Reversing Roe and Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work.

“In the mid to late 1980s, two epic crimes rocked New York and the broader country — the Central Park Five case and the murder of Jennifer Levin. These events have a few things in common: they both took place in Central Park and the prosecutor who tried both cases was Linda Fairstein. What’s more, together they shine a startling light on how race, gender and socioeconomics profoundly influenced the course of justice,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group.

“Preppy Murder, made with the participation of Fairstein, the Levin family and friends of Jennifer Levin and Robert Chambers, examines the circumstances that made Jennifer’s case play out the way it did – as a victim-blaming led narrative that fueled a tabloid media war. This story of sexism, elitism and an imperfect justice system both illuminates the past and has relevance to a vital conversation today,” she added.