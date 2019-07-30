‘The Pale Horse’: Rufus Sewell & Kaya Scodelario To Lead BBC One’s Latest Agatha Christie Mystery

A host of cast has been set for BBC One, Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited’s The Pale Horse, the latest TV adaptation from the mystery writer’s oeuvre. Rufus Sewell will star as Mark Easterbrook with Crawl‘s Kaya Scodelario playing Hermia. Sarah Phelps wrote the two-part drama which has Amazon Prime Video as the U.S. co-production partner and Endeavor Content handling international sales. Filming has begun in and around Bristol with Leonora Lonsdale (Beast) directing and Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto (City Of Tiny Lights) producing.

The Pale Horse centers on Easterbrook as he tries to uncover the mystery of a list of names found in the shoe of a dead woman. His investigation leads him to the peculiar village of Much Deeping, and The Pale Horse, the home of a trio of rumored witches. Word has it that the witches can do away with wealthy relatives by means of the dark arts, but as the bodies mount up, Easterbrook is certain there has to be a rational explanation.

Further cast now includes Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster) as Zachariah Osborne; Sean Pertwee (Gotham) as Detective Inspector Lejeune; Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve) as David Ardingly; Poppy Gilbert (Call The Midwife) as Thomasina Tuckerton; Madeleine Bowyer (Black Mirror) as Jessie Davis; and Ellen Robertson (Snowflake) as Poppy.

Playing the trio of witches are Rita Tushingham (Vera), Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country) and Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, Tartuffe).

Sarah Woodward (Queens of Mystery), Georgina Campbell (His Dark Materials) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) will also star.

The original Christie novel was published in 1961 and is the latest in a series of her works that are being adapted by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited for the BBC. Other recent titles include The ABC Murders and Ordeal By Innocence.

James Prichard, exec producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, says, “This adaptation feels like nothing we have done before. This is a very different story from most that my great grandmother wrote, and Sarah has taken it to new heights. The cast, with the likes of Rufus Sewell and Bertie Carvel, is superlative, and it should be a highly entertaining drama.”

Helen Ziegler, exec producer for Mammoth Screen, adds, “The Pale Horse is a stunningly atmospheric, bewitching and thrilling piece, which has attracted the most wonderful stellar cast. We are utterly thrilled to see Sarah’s brilliant writing be brought to life by director Leonora Lonsdale, the fantastic production team and incredible cast.”

Along with Phelps, Prichard and Ziegler, The Pale Horse is executive produced by Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer; ACL’s Basi Akpabio; and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.