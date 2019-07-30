‘The Nevers’: Joss Whedon’s HBO Sci-Fi Drama Series Adds 12 To Cast

HBO is rounding out cast for The Nevers, its straight-to-series drama from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator and The Avengers writer/director Joss Whedon. Joining lead Laura Donnelly are Olivia Williams (Miss Austen Regrets), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Dark Heart), Ann Skelly (Death and Nightingales), Ben Chaplin (The Children Act), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family), Rochelle Neil (Death in Paradise), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) and Denis O’Hare (This Is Us).

Co-written by Whedon and Buffy alums Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie and directed by Whedon, The Nevers is an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

Related Story WWE Star Big Show To Headline Netflix Live-Action Family Comedy Series

Williams will play Lavinia Bidlow. A wealthy spinster and champion of the “Touched”, Lavinia funds the Orphanage (where Amalia and many of the Touched live) through her vast family fortune. She is stern and old-fashioned, but as strong-willed and clever as anyone she confronts.

Norton is Hugo Swan, a pansexual posh boy whose charm has about five years left on its lease. He runs a secret club and a side trade in blackmail. He’s devoted to fulfilling everyone’s worst impression of him – and fascinated by the Touched.

Riley portrays Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, a sweet, disarming nerd and Lavinia’s younger brother. A keen ornithologist, Augie is happy to let his older sister take the reins of the family fortune. He finds the Touched unnerving, but is drawn to them by his increasing infatuation with Miss Adair, and by the schemes of his nefarious best friend, Hugo.

Skelly is Penance Adair, Amalia’s (Donnelly) dearest friend, and one of the first women to join her cause. A devout – yet heretically progressive – Irish girl, Penance has genius for invention. She is delighted by her power, and her default is love and acceptance. But she’s firm in her moral sense, and will be guided by what’s right over what’s expedient every time.

Chaplin portrays Detective Frank Mundi. Big, gruff, and deeply moral, Detective Mundi trusts no one, least of all himself: his reputation for sudden violence (and excessive drink) is not unwarranted. Frank finds himself caught between the powerful, who ignore the the laws of the land, and newly empowered, who ignore the laws of physics.

Torrens is Lord Massen – Staunch, unflappable and merciless in his defense of the British Empire, this former General, now Peer, may be the only man who sees clearly what havoc these few strange people can wreak upon the established order. Which he will protect, one way or another.

2019 HBO Pilots & Series Orders

Momoh plays Doctor Horatio Cousens. One of the few successful West Indian physicians in London. Married with a young son, Horatio’s fortunes took a dark turn when he met Amalia and discovered his own ability. Now he works with her, and with the Beggar King, those who don’t care who is or isn’t “different.”

Manson is Maladie. Committed by her husband (and genuinely unstable), she’s been warped by a power she can’t understand, and tortured by doctors intent on finding its source. She now lives underground, runs a gang and is on an infamous murder spree. She affects a theatrical parody of a bedlam waif, but mad as she is, she’s a woman with a purpose.

Frost will play Declan Orrun, aka The Beggar King. Charismatic and brutal, Declan runs – or has a piece of – most of the low-level criminal activity in the city. He’s perfectly happy to help Amalia and her cause – and equally happy to sell them out. He backs winners, and the Touched are long odds.

HBO

Neil is Annie Carbey, aka Bonfire, Annie is a career criminal who landed the ability to control fire and is happy to hire it out. Came up rough, stayed that way, but she’s neither impulsive nor cruel – just looking out for herself. No matter who she works with or for, Annie trusts only Annie, and the fire.

Tomlinson plays Mary Brighton. Gentle but surprisingly resilient, Mary pursued her dream of singing on stage. A disappointing career and a broken engagement haven’t diminished her spirit. She’s going to be great. She’s going to be very surprised how.

O’Hare portrays Dr. Edmund Hague. A gifted American surgeon, he uses his skills in the coldest, most brutal way possible. But it’s all in the name of progress!

Whedon, who serves as showrunner and also directs, executive produces with Espenson, Petrie and Bernie Caulfield.

Williams’ TV credits include title roles in Miss Austen Regrets and Agatha Christie: A Life in Pictures, as well Dollhouse, Manhattan, The Halcyon and Counterpart among others. An accomplished stage actress, Williams’ theatre work includes Tartuffe, Mosquitoes, Love’s Labours Lost, Waste, Happy Now? and Richard III at the National. On film, she has been seen in films including The Ghost Writer and An Education.

Norton will next be seen in Sony’s Greta Gerwig-helmed film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic Little Women and in Agnieszka Holland’s politically charged film Mr. Jones, as well as Amanda Coe’s six-part drama for BBC One, The Trial of Christine Keeler. He was most recently seen reprising his role of Sidney Chambers in his fourth and final season of Grantchester.

Riley stars in ITV’s mini-series Dark Heart, based off Adam Creed’s Wagstaff novel, which just finished its second season. His previous credits include Amazon limited series The Collection, ITV’s Monroe, limited series Ill Behavior and as Leonardo Da Vinci in Starz’s Da Vinci’s Demons. Recent film credits include Extinction for Netflix and Ghost Light.

Skelley’s recent television work includes playing the female lead, Beth Winters, opposite Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys in BBC2’s Death and Nightingales, and she recently wrapped filming on a new feature film, Rosie Plays Julie.

Chaplin’s most recent credits include Ian McEwan’s The Children Act, David Yates’ The Legend of Tarzan and Oliver Stone’s Snowden. Chaplin can soon be seen in the television miniseries Press on PBS, and the feature film Roads opposite Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead.

Torrens was recently seen as Tommy Lascelles in The Crown. His other TV credits include Preacher, Patrick Melrose, Poldark, Death and Nightingales, Versailles, War and Peace and Grantchester. Film credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Darkest Hour and The Danish Girl, among others.

Momoh can next be seen in The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, as well as in the Cynthia Erivo-led Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, starring in the role of Harriet’s husband, both slated for a November release. Additional credits for Momoh include his role as Seth Butler in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Seven Seconds, along with Sky’s Camping, and BBC’s Doctors.

Manson’s screen credits include roles in Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, a recurring role in the BBC’s Being Human and as Medea in the BBC’s Atlantis and Queen Merida inABC’s Once Upon a Time. Her film work includes Estranged and Edie.

Frost most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey and Vince Vaughn in Fighting With My Family, and in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.

In 2017, Frost founded production company Stolen Picture with Simon Pegg. His TV credits include Into the Badlands and Sky Atlantic series Sick Note.

Neil’s TV credits include British series Death in Paradise and Law and Order: UK, as well as a recurring role in Showtime’s Episodes. She can be seen in the lead female role in the second season of Hulu/Sky Atlantic drama series Das Boot and in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Tomlinson can be seen as Demelza in BBC One’s BAFTA-winning drama Poldark. She was most recently seen in Colette, alongside Kiera Knightley and Dominic West. She previously starred in BBC One’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence. Next up, she will play the leading role in BBC One’s The War of the Worlds, opposite Rafe Spall.

O’Hare, Emmy-nominated for a guest-starring role on This Is Us, most recently was seen in a key role alongside Meryl Streep in Season 2 of HBO’s critically acclaimed series, Big Little Lies, as well as opposite Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling in Amazon’s comedy Late Night. He will soon be seen starring in The Parting Glass, a film he penned that is based on his Irish family.

Williams is represented by ICM and ITG in the UK. Norton is represented by WME and The Artists Partnership in the UK. Riley is represented by ICM, Principal Entertainment and Conway Van Gelder Grant in London. Skelly is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK and The Lisa Richards in Ireland. Chaplin is represented by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in the UK. Torrens is represented by Independent Talent. Momoh is represented by United Talent Agency and Identity Agency Group in the UK, as well as Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman. Manson is represented by Coronel Group and Independent Talent Group. Frost is represented by UTA, Think Tank Management, Troika in the UK. Neil is represented by IAG. Tomlinson is represented by Gersh, Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK, and Omni Artists. O’Hare is represented by Innovative Artists.