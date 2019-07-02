‘The Loudest Voice’ Gets Very Soft Viewership For Debut; Roger Ailes BioSeries Least Watched Showtime Premiere This Year

The insider look at the ex-Mike Douglas Show producer's alleged reign of terror at the 'Fair & Balanced' cabler newser was a lot of ratings hot air

One of Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes’ obsession was ratings, and the former Mike Douglas Show producer would have cackled at how quiet the debut of Showtime’s Russell Crowe starring The Loudest Voice was.

With just 299,000 viewers for its 10 PM opener on the CBS-owned premium cabler, the Gladiator actor and Naomi Watts, Seth McFarlane and Sienna Miller co-starrer looks to be one of the lowest non-broadcast debuts of the year so far. While the decades of antics and much alleged sexually harassing behavior of ex-Richard Nixon advisor Ailes was the subject of a forest full of coverage (including here on the digital only Deadline) especially once Gretchen Carlson sued her ex-boss in 2016, the initial numbers make it pretty clear there wasn’t much of a market for more outside of the media itself

Based on Gabriel Sherman’s 2014 bestseller The Loudest Voice in the Room: How the Brilliant, Bombastic Roger Ailes Built Fox News – and Divided a Country and the more recent scandal reporting, the first episode of the Tom McCarthy EP’d series was down 61% from the Season 4 premiere of Billions on March 17. With a marketing campaign that even the competitive Ailes would have admired for its reach and A-lister scope, Loudest Voice was also a hard 42% from the Season 4 debut of The Affair.

Perhaps most telling is that the Ailes limited series opener delivered 43% in total linear audience than the June 16 debut of the Aldis Hodge and Kevin Bacon starring City on a Hill, which had previewed online over a week earlier.

It doesn’t matter as much as on the Big 4 broadcasters because Showtime is ad-free, but among the 18-49 demographic Loudest Voice’s debut snagged a tiny 26,000 viewers AKA down 87% from the last Billions opener, according to Nielsen numbers

Now, Showtime are taking a different POV and proclaiming that Loudest Voice snared a decent 651,000 viewers. They reached that number when you add up the 10 PM June 30 audience, plus relays and streaming and On-Demand. As has proven to be the case with a number of their shows in the past, the premium cabler is clearly counting on Loudest Voice having an extended lifespan and gaining traction through more encores, delayed viewing and online streaming.

That may turn a whisper to a scream, as that Icicle Works song says – maybe.