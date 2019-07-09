‘The Loudest Voice’ Ratings Pump Up The Volume; Premiere Tops 2M In Delayed Viewing & Streaming

The bioseries of Fox News founder Roger Ailes had a very good holiday weekend in the ratings

The volume is certainly starting to rise for Showtime’s The Loudest Voice.

Coming off a bit of a whisper of a debut on June 30, the Russell Crowe-led bioseries on Fox News Channel Svengali and alleged serial sexual predator Roger Ailes has now topped 2 million viewers, according to the CBS-owned premium cabler.

That 602% uptick, to put it mildly, from the fewer than 300,000 who tuned in for the first linear airing of the seven-episode series has exceeded Showtime’s own multi-platform expectations, I hear. The strongest portion of the expanded viewership has come from streaming and on-demand, with word of mouth being given as the primary reason – a mix of old-school and new-school small-screen habits when you think about it.

Silencing pessimists even more, the series executive produced by Tom McCarthy had a pretty good second week too. Centered on those horrible days in September 2001 when America was under direct attack by the forces of terror, the Kari Skogland-directed episode drew 356,000 sets of eyeballs for its 10 PM ET airing. That’s a 19% lift from the premiere in first-showing linear comparisons.

Nielsen figures actually have the “2001” episode in total at 618,000 viewers so far when you add in the 123,000 that watched replays Sunday and the 139,000 that have checked it out on streaming and on-demand to date.

Of course, if Week 1 of The Loudest Voice is any indication, Week 2 is going to bark in the coming fair and balanced days.