‘The Little Mermaid’: Awkwafina & Jacob Tremblay in Talks To Join Disney’s Live-Action Pic

Following reports of Melissa McCarthy attachments to Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Deadline has confirmed that Crazy Rich Asians actress Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in talks to join the Rob Marshall-directed live-action/CGI take on the classic animated film. Tremblay, whose breakout role came in the 2015’s Room, is in discussion for the role of tropical fish Flounder, best friend to princess Ariel, while Awkwafina is up for the role of Scuttle, a seagull and friend to the princess.

David Magee wrote the latest script for the reboot after Jane Goldman. Marc Platt, Marshall, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and John DeLuca are producers. The original film’s composer Alan Menken is back to write new music and will craft the lyrics with Miranda.

Awkwafina, repped by UTA and Artists First, is set to co-star in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level movie at Sony, as well as Sundance film The Farewell, which be released later this month via A24.

Tremblay had memorable performance opposite Julia Roberts in Liongates’ sleeper hit Wonder and next appears in WB’s Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining. He’s repped by UTA.