‘The Lion King’ Stars Face Their Characters In New Posters; Disney Shows Off New Footage

With less than three weeks left until the premiere of Disney’s The Lion King, the studio has released character posters for its live-action remake. The portraits include stars of the film paired with their photorealistic character counterparts. such as Donald Glover with Simba, Beyonce Carter-Knowles with Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor with Scar.

The new posters for the pic that hits theater July 19 also include John Oliver, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner with Zazu, Pumbaa and Timon; Alfre Woodard with Sarabi; Eric André, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key with hyenas Azizi, Shenzi and Kamari; and Shahadi Wright Joseph and JD McCrary with Young Nala and Young Simba. Click on the image above to launch the gallery.

Per tracking, the anticipated film has a chance to beat the $169.1 million opening of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 for the July opening record.

