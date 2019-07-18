Mane Attraction: ‘The Lion King’ Crossing $100M Overseas Today As Rollout Extends Beyond China

Refresh for latest…: After bowing in China last weekend, Disney’s The Lion King has begun its prowl at the majority of the international box office with a $21.9M Wednesday across 19 newly-opened markets. Also through yesterday, the China cume has lifted to $72.6M, making for a $94.5M offshore total to date.

There were pride-worthy bows in several markets on Wednesday including the 2nd highest debut day of the year in France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand — each behind only Avengers: Endgame. The Netherlands start was the 3rd best industry launch ever.

France, where you can’t swing any kind of cat (from restaurant reservations site LaFourchette to national news network FranceInfo) without Lion King-related alerts, is a standout. The opening day of $4.8M is the biggest live-action release ever from The Walt Disney Studios behind only Avengers: Endgame in terms of admissions (2006’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, which is ranked higher than both of those per local reporting services, includes previews). Nevertheless, the opening day was more than double those of Beauty And The Beast and The Jungle Book in France, Germany and Korea.

Including Thursday estimates not included in the above offshore cume, Korea has risen to $4M while in China, The Lion King has grossed $76.6M through today. As expected, local title Looking Up dominated in its Middle Kingdom opening day today with an estimated $9.1M. This is unsurprising since the movie is the only homegrown pic to have any traction in an upside-down summer during which censors have wreaked havoc with potential blockbusters. Looking Up did a huge push over the past weeks, with late-add preview screenings from last Saturday. Regardless, TLK should be right around $100M through Sunday in the market.



The Lion King will be open in all international markets with the exception of Japan, Italy and Hong Kong by Sunday. Today sees further openings in 22 territories including Russia and Brazil.

