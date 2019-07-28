Cat & Mouse (& More): ‘The Lion King’s $963M WW Through Sunday Pushes Disney To Record $7.67B Global B.O.; 1st Studio To Pass $5B Overseas – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney’s The Lion King roared through its third weekend at the international box office, lapping up $142.8M from 53 offshore markets, and bringing the overseas total to $611.9M with worldwide at $962.7M through Sunday. In doing so, it also helped push Disney to a new all-time yearly global box office record of $7.67B, surpassing the studio’s previous record of $7.61B in 2016. Overseas, Disney has become the first studio to cross $5B in a single year with an estimated $5.09B to date. These figures do not include Fox titles.

Disney gets to the records with the aid of three movies that have topped $1B in 2019: Avengers: Endgame ($2.793B WW/$1.937B international), Captain Marvel ($1.128B/$701.4M) and last week’s crosser, Aladdin ($1.010B/$663.8M). In 2018, the studio’s full-year gross was $7.325B. There are still five months left in 2019.

The Lion King, which held No. 1 in nearly all of its markets abroad, is now the No. 5 release of the year worldwide. It will get to the $1B mark early this week, and should soon be joined by Toy Story 4 which is at $917.9M global through Sunday after a slight 28% drop overseas and with some markets increasing from the previous session.

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King dipped by 45% in its offshore play and is still led by China (where it debuted early, but has not maintained the No. 1 position due to local competition). The gross there is $114.8M. Note that Japan and Italy are still to come for the Big Cat. Globally, Lion King has grossed $50M in IMAX.

Elsewhere, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which also crossed $1B worldwide this week, added $21M in the overseas frame to bring its international cume brushing up against $700M and the global total to $1.03B.

In new China play, Enlight Pictures’ Ne Zha topped $100M in its debut, following strong previews and rising steadily throughout the weekend. It took in $7.7M from IMAX on 618 screens and is the format’s biggest animated opening and the best for July in the Middle Kingdom.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…