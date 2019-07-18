‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Mocks Trump’s “Ceremonial Rebuke” By Congress

The formal condemnation of President Donald Trump by the Democrat majority House of Representatives provided some rich comedy material for Stephen Colbert.

House lawmakers approved a resolution on Tuesday that formally denounced President Trump’s recent tirade against the four congresswomen known as The Squad. Trump tweeted Sunday that the four should “go back” to their countries and fix them, then return to the US and show us how it’s done.

The House measure passed by a vote of 240 to 187, including approval votes by four Republicans, including Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan and Susan Brooks of Indiana.

Colbert mocked the vote, terming it “a ceremonial rebuke,” and said Trump would soon come up with nicknames for the four Republicans who voted against him: Freaky Fred, Lazy Susan, Bitchy Brian, and the black guy is Frederick Douglass.

This was an historical moment, Colbert said. It was the first time that a sitting president has been censured since 1912, when William Howard Taft was condemned “for eating a page.”