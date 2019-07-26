‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Piles On Robert Mueller’s TV Turn

Stephen Colbert told his Late Show crowd that everyone is still talking about Robert Mueller’s performance. The key is, Colbert said, they’re talking about the wrong things.

Colbert did concede that the long testimony by Mueller seemed to drag. “By the end, we all felt as old as Robert Mueller looked,” he joked.

Still, Colbert found that the testimony elicited much important information on the legal twists and turns involved in the collusion argument. “In short, borrrr-rrring,” Colbert said. “I assume it must have been, because the critics have decided,” noting the headlines panning the Mueller performance. “He only got 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes,” Colbert said.

The TV people said there were times he was not on his game, and one critic noted that Mueller came across as “old.”

“Man. Wow. And if we learned one thing from films like Star Wars and Lord of the Rings, we should always ignore the dire warnings of the old guy.”

In what’s Colbert called a “critical moment in the history of our democracy,” Colbert lamented that journalists were focused on “ratings, baby.”

“You can’t determine the value of Mueller’s testimony by ratings,” Colbert shouted. “If that were the case, then Avengers: Endgame would be President of the United States of America!”

