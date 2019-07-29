‘The Last Cowboy’ Ropes Paramount Network’s Biggest Unscripted Premiere Since 2015

The premiere of Paramount Network’s new competition series from the co-creator of its hit drama Yellowstone drew 801,000 viewers in Live+3 last week. That makes Wednesday’s airing of Taylor Sheridan’s The Last Cowboy the cable net’s most-watched reality bow since Ink Master: Redemption in September 2015.

Paramount Network

The Last Cowboy increased the network’s 2019 primetime average by double digits across all demos — ranging from a .28 in 18-49 (+19%) to a .39 for women 25-54 (+43%). It also ranks as the top premiere of any Paramount Net series debut since Yellowstone in June 2018.

Produced by Truly Original, The Last Cowboy follows the real-life men and women who compete on the professional reining circuit – a Western-based competition where riders guide horses through a precise pattern of circles, spins and stops as they prepare for the biggest bout in the sport’s history: “The Run for a Million.”