Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Netflix Stock Bounces Back, Ending Nine-Day Losing Streak With 3.5% Pop

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu, Carlton Cuse, Jason Fuchs Prep 'Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy' Series

Read the full story

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: Joseph C. Terry To Direct; Daytime Talker Cleared In Entire U.S. For September Launch – Update

NBCUniversal

UPDATED, 1:01 PM: Daytime Emmy winner Joseph C. Terry has been named director of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which now is cleared in 100% of the U.S. ahead of its September 9 launch.

Terry
NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution

Terry worked on The Oprah Winfrey Show for 13 seasons, winning a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Morning Program in 2012 and scoring a half-dozen other noms. He later joined Steve Harvey, and his other syndicated daytime credits include The Maury Povich Show, Katie and Pickler & Ben.

“Joe Terry is best-in-class when it comes to daytime television,” said Kelly Clarkson Show executive producer Alex Duda. “He respects the genre, leads with relentless positivity and never stops elevating the creative to the highest possible standard — but in a fun way!”

PREVIOUSLY, April 1: Piece by piece, the clearances for The Kelly Clarkson Show have come in. Today, NBCUniversal said the syndicated talk show set to launch in the fall is set for 99% of the country.

The hourlong talker has been sold to 200-plus stations, including the top 165 markets, ahead of its September 9 kickoff, said Tracie Wilson, EVP Creative Affairs at NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution.

Clarkson has been a hitmaker since winning the first season of American Idol. She’s a three-time Grammy winner who has racked up 11 top 10 singles and three No. 1s since her 2002 debut. All eight of her studio albums have reached the Top 3 in the U.S., including three chart-toppers. Her most recent album, 2017’s Meaning of Life, peaked at No. 2. The singer just wrapped a 27-city tour.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be produced before a live audience on the Universal Studios Lot in Los Angeles. It is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. The Voice coach Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock also are executive producers.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad