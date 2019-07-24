‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ TV Series In Works At Hulu From Carlton Cuse & Jason Fuchs

EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Adams’ comedy sci-fi classic The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is headed to American television. I have learned that Hulu is developing a TV series adaptation of the novels from prolific showrunner Carlton Cuse (Lost, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Locke & Key) and feature writer Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift). The project hails from ABC Signature, the cable/streaming division of ABC Studios where Cuse and his Genre Arts production company are under an overall deal.

A British popular culture staple, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy originated as a comedy radio series and became a hugely successful series of novels that has been translated into more than 30 languages and has become essential reading for high school students around the world.

The series follows the intergalactic adventures of Arthur Dent, a hapless Englishman, following the destruction of the Earth by the Vogons, a race of unpleasant and bureaucratic aliens.

Cuse and Fuchs, both fans of the iconic title, will write and executive produce the proposed series, now in development at Hulu via ABC Signature and Cuse’ Gewnre Arts. Disney owns the Hitchhiker’s Guide IP; the studio produced the 2005 star-studded feature adaptation, in which Arthur was played by Martin Freeman. (The cast also included Sam Rockwell, Mos Def, Zooey Deschanel, Bill Nighy, John Malkovich, Stephen Fry and Alan Rickman.)

In the UK, Arthur was played by Simon Jones on the original radio series and the subsequent TV series adaptation.

Cuse is executive producing the upcoming Netflix series Locke & Key. Under his big overall deal at ABC Studios, he has two high-profile projects at the upcoming direct-to-consumer platform Disney+ as well as Atlas, a futuristic sci-fi Western he has in the works at Amazon with Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring. One of the top TV showrunners of the past two decades, Cuse co-ran ABC’s Lost. His recent showrunner/co-showrunner credits also include Amazon’s Jack Ryan as well as Bates Motel, The Strain, Colony, The Returned. He is managed by Syndicate Entertainment.

The writing credits for Fuchs, who also is an actor, include co-penning Wonder Woman, Ice: Age: Continental Drift and writing Pan and I Still See You. In television, he previously wrote and executive produced the ABC pilot Big Thunder, based on the Disneyland ride. He is managed by Brookside Artist Management.