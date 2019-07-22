‘The Hills’ Revival Renewed For Season 2 At MTV

MTV said Monday that it has renewed The Hills: New Beginnings for a second season. The series, which follows the group of friends from the series’ original incarnation who write their newest chapters in relationships, romance and success.

The series revival that returned Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Specncer Pratt and the gang to its original network premiered June 24. The news comes as the revival’s fifth episode airs tonight.

Other returning cast members include Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Wahler, “Justin Bobby” Brescia, Stephanie Pratt and Kaitlynn Carter Jenner.

The Hills: New Beginnings is produced by MTV Studios and Evolution Media.