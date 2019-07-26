Ten episodes into The Handmaid’s Tale’s third-season run, Hulu has renewed the Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning drama series for a fourth season. The announcement was made at TCA.

The Handmaid’s Tale has been a brand-defying series for Hulu and became the first streaming show to win a best series Primetime Emmy. An instant hit, it is a popular culture staple that transcends entertainment. The Handmaid’s Tale costumes have become a symbol of women’s rights and have recently been incorporated into the protests against state legislation banning abortion.

The Handmaid’s Tale, created by Bruce Miller based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, was hot out of the gate. Its first season won eight Emmy Awards, including drama series and actress in a drama series, Elisabeth Moss, along with a slew of other accolades. While The Handmaid’s Tale couldn’t repeat that stellar showing last year, the dystopian drama still remains a formidable awards contender.

In 2018, it won three Primetime Emmys. With only three episodes eligible for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, The Handmaid’s Tale still netted 11 nominations, the most for a Hulu program by a mile. (The three episodes from the second season aired outside of the 2018 eligibility period. They are not eligible for dramatic series consideration but qualify for individual achievement awards.)

The Handmaid’s Tale, which comes from MGM Television, is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin and Frank Siracusa.