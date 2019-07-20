Click to Skip Ad
‘The Good Fight’ Says Goodbye To Original Cast Member Rose Leslie

Bid a fond farewell to Rose Leslie, aka lawyer Maia Rindell on the CBS All Access drama The Good FightAfter three seasons of order in the court, she’s not returning for Season 4.

TVLine broke the story out of Comic-Con after speaking to series creators Robert and Michelle King, who told the media outlet that Season 3’s finale was Leslie’s swan song. In that episode, she was sent to Washington, DC to launch a new firm with Michael Sheen’s Roland Blum.

The series has shifted in its tone from its original straight legal drama, and Leslie joins fellow originals Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel as the victims of that pivot.

Leslie is married to Game of Thrones hero Kit Harington. Now, both are hitting the bricks and looking for work.

The Good Fight‘s 10-episode fourth season will arrive next year.

 

