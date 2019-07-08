‘The Fugitive’ Drama Series From Nick Santora In The Works At Quibi

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi has put in development The Fugitive, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Thunder Road Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

The Fugitive is a new take on the classic title, which Warner Bros. owns. The studio previously produced the 1993 movie starring Harrison Ford. There also was a The Fugitive TV series, created by Roy Huggins and starring David Janssen, which aired on ABC from 1963 to 1967. It was produced by Quinn Martin Productions and United Artists Television.

Written by Santora, The Fugitive centers on blue collar worker Mike Russo, who just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe, when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.

Santora executive produces with Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres. The Fugitive is produced by Thunder Road Films with 3 Arts Entertainment, and developed with Riverstone Pictures. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

This is Santora’s second project with Quibi. He also is writing and executive producing an action thiller with Liam Hemsworth attached to star. Santora created, exec produced and ran drama series Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS. He also co-created and exec produced Breakout Kings, which aired for two seasons on A&,E and co-executive produced Fox’s Prison Break.