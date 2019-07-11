‘The Flintstones’ Animated Series Reboot In Works At Warner Bros. With Elizabeth Banks Producing

Warner Bros. Animation continues to mine its vault of classic titles for reboots. The company has teamed with Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions to develop a new Flintstones primetime animated adult comedy series.

The project, which is based on an original idea, will be featuring characters from the classic Hanna-Barbera series The Flintstones, which aired from 1960-1966 and spawned a live-action movie franchise. The new animated comedy, which is in very early stages of development, will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

There is no network yet but WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform HBO Max is a logical destination. HBO Max also is home of Warner Bros. Animation’s upcoming Gremlins prequel series. WBA’s other upcoming reboot, Animaniacs, is at Hulu.

A Flintstones spinoff kids series from WBA, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!, had been ordered by Boomerang SVOD. The project halted production earlier this year after completing one season of its two-season order.

The new Flintstones falls under the Brownstone’s overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, which was recently re-upped.

The highest-profile effort for a new incarnation of The Flintstones came eight years ago when Fox gave a straight-to-series order to a new Flintstones series from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

For MacFarlane, it was a childhood dream-come-true — by his own admission, the very first cartoon character he drew at age 2 was Fred Flintstone. MacFarlane was to co-write The Flintstones reboot, a co-production between 20th TV and WBTV, with Dan Palladino and executive produce it with him and Kara Vallow. It took two years of complex deal-making between 20th TV, where MacFarlane is based, and WBTV, which has the rights to the classic Hanna-Barbera series, to make the project a reality but it was ultimately scrapped because of MacFarlane’s overcrowded schedule.

The new Flintsones project was first reported by Variety.