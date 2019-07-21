Click to Skip Ad
Sendhil-Ramamurthy-Bloodwork
The CW/DC/WBTV

A new villain is headed to Central City. Former Heroes star Sendhil Ramamurthy is set for the recurring role of Dr. Ramsey Rosso, aka DC villain Bloodwork, in the upcoming sixth season of the CW’s The Flash. Cast and producers revealed the casting news today during the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

Ramamurthy’s Dr. Ramsey Rosso is a brilliant physician with a genius intellect, and the world’s leading expert on hematological oncology. A former colleague of S.T.A.R. Labs’ Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Rosso rekindles their friendship after they are reunited by an unexpected event. But their longtime bond is quickly shattered when the doctor’s desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path…one that transforms Rosso from an old friend into the most chilling villain Team Flash has ever faced: the monstrous Bloodwork.

Based on the DC characters, The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Eric Wallace. The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The series returns for season six on Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c on The CW.

In addition to his starring role on Heroes and Heroes Reborn as Comic-Con fan-favorite Dr. Mohinder Suresh, Ramamurthy has had recurring roles on New Amsterdam, Reverie, Covert Affairs and The Office, among numerous other roles in film, television and theatre.

