‘The Flash’ Revving Up? Warner Bros In Talks With ‘It’ Director Andy Muschietti

After years of false starts, Warner Bros might have finally figured it out with The Flash, with Andy Muschietti, the director of the Stephen King adaptation It and its upcoming creepy sequel. The character, a blindingly fast hero, has been the antithesis of the progress of a movie that has led a separate life from its TV series. It was three years ago this month that Warner Bros signed Rick Famuyiwa, hot off the indie comedy Dope, and introduced him to Comic-Con fans as the director who would bring the Flash to the big screen in a solo adventure. This after Seth Grahame Smith got the job before exiting. Famuyiwa also exited.

Studio sources insist no offer yet, but this makes too much sense to not happen.

It has taken so long for the DC Universe to figure this out, that the character appeared in Justice League, and the actor who played him, Ezra Miller, write a script of his own. Phil Lord and Chris Miller stepped in and out, and the most recent team to exit was Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. They wrote the most recent drafts. Now, Christina Hodson (DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey) will take a crack at a new draft.

DC has seen an upswing in its fortunes with Wonder Woman and Aquaman, with excitement over the prospect of a new Batman trilogy directed by Matt Reeves and starring Twilight Saga’s Robert Pattinson.

It’s all about how you finish the race and despite the litany of false starts, if Muschietti makes a deal and hangs around long enough to start production, The Flash should be another movie that will continue DC’s forward momentum. He is as inspired a choice as was James Wan for Aquaman and Reeves for Batman.