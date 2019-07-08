Broadway’s ‘The Ferryman’ Closes A Hit: Tony-Winning Play Ends Run, Recoups Investment

Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play, ended its limited run on Broadway yesterday as a hit: Producers announced that the acclaimed production has recouped its investment.

Capitalized at a reported $6.7 million, The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes and set during the Irish Troubles in the early 1980s, featured a huge cast – by Broadway play standards anyway – that included 17 main adult performers and, on rotation, four children and four babies. With covers, the production’s full company totaled 35 (and that doesn’t include the live goose, rabbit and their understudies.

Following an Olivier Award-winning run on London’s West End, The Ferryman, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Neal Street Productions, began previews at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Oct. 2, 2018, with an opening date of Oct. 21.

The Tony win on June 9 prompted a big boost at the box office: Grosses for the week ending June 2 were $542,335, climbing to $770,194 by the June 16 week and, for the week ending June 30, $915,823. For its final week, ending July 7, The Ferryman grossed $949,693.

A national U.S. tour is planned for the 2020-2021 season, though specific dates and casting have not been announced. Producers have said they’re in discussions for engagements in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Francisco, Schenectady, Seattle, Tampa, Toronto, Washington and other markets.