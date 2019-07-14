‘The Farewell’ Welcomes Year’s Best Opening Average; ‘The Last Blackman in SF’ Crosses $3M: Specialty Box Office

The Farewell director Lulu Wang gave a light-hearted Tweet after the lights went out on Manhattan’s West side that she would host a showing of her movie, though she followed it up that she was actually in Los Angeles.

“To Everyone in NYC that is missing @thefarewell screenings cuz of the power outage, I’m sorry [emoji] Come to my house and I’ll screen it. You bring the food, I’ll bring the movie.”

More on point Sunday morning, A24 noted: “Lulu Wang’s touching, heartfelt and hilarious ode to family sold out shows at all 4 opening theaters this weekend. Even a blackout on the west side of Manhattan that forced the AMC Lincoln Square to close its doors Saturday night couldn’t stop The Farewell from having the highest opening per screen average of the year. A perfect 100% from critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and featuring a fantastic ensemble, led by the incomparable Awkwafina, exit polling shows sensational word-of-mouth and universal appeal from all audiences.”

Before The Farewell, the year’s highest opening PTA was Avengers: Endgame with a $76,601 average in a much wider 4,662 theaters. Amazong’s Sundance debut Late Night opened in four theaters before going wide with a $61,576 PTA in its opening weekend early last month.