‘The Farewell’ Salutes Robust 2nd Weekend Expansion with $33K PTA; ‘David Crosby’ Settles to $10K Opening Average: Specialty Box Office

Specialty newcomers are mostly wilting in the heat this weekend. Meanwhile, though, second-week holdover The Farewell from A24 packed a wallop with an expansion and Bleecker Street’s The Art of Self-Defense jumped to well-over five hundred runs for a seven-figure, three-day gross.

Riding the wave of music-oriented documentaries, Sony Classics opened Sundance 2019 debut David Crosby: Remember My Name in several New York and LA theaters Friday. The title directed by A.J. Eaton and produced by Cameron Crowe grossed $41,050 for a $10,263 per theater average, a slower start than other music-centered docs of late. The title had the highest opening average among reporting specialty debuts as of Sunday morning.

Fellow rock documentary Echo in the Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment) bowed has cumed more than $2.6M since opening in late May. The title had an opening weekend of over $117K in two locations, averaging $58,826. Though a very different genre of music, CBS Films’ Ron Howard-directed doc Pavarotti is on the cusp of a $4M gross since its early June start. Pavarotti had a $7,581 opening PTA, though it played 19 theaters in its starting frame. Still early in its release, Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love from Roadside Attractions has cumed more than $369K through its third frame this weekend. The feature opened to just under $45K in four theaters, averaging $11,236.

David Crosby: Remember My Name will head to other major markets including San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. next weekend ahead of a slow roll out throughout August. SPC’s next doc will be in September with another Sundance premiere, Matt Tyrnauer’s Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Kino Lorber Films opened French actor/filmmaker Louis Garrel’s A Faithful Man with an exclusive New York run this weekend for $7,617. The distributor reported that the title was the top-grossing film at the Quad Cinema in Manhattan. A Faithful Man will have what the company described as a “tiered national expansion” in select markets in the coming months.

Sundance debut The Farewell by Lulu Wang had the year’s best opening PTA at nearly $89K. In its second outing this weekend, the title had what distributor A24 called “the best regional expansion of the year.” Indeed the feature played to robust second weekend numbers with a $1.17M gross in 35 theaters, giving the title starring Awkwafina a $33,473 PTA. Though just shy of three dozen runs, The Farewell ranked 12th in the overall box office as of Sunday morning just behind Avengers: Endgame in 985 theaters in its 13th weekend of release.

Noted A24 Sunday: “The film continues to win over both audiences and critics with many reported sell-outs across the country. Audiences of all ages continued to show up this weekend and exit polls remained through the roof across the board.”

A24 will expand The Farewell into additional top markets next Friday in the lead-up to a nationwide roll-out on August 2.

Bleecker Street added 543 runs for Jesse Eisenberg starrer The Art of Self-Defense in its second weekend. In 550 theaters, the title grossed $1.05M, averaging $1,919. The company said the film played in the “upper box office ranks” in “core” theaters with sell-outs in Friday and Saturday prime and later showings. “We are extremely satisfied with how the film drew its all-important core audience which has successfully generated sizable grosses in its core theaters,” Bleecker Street’s Jack Foley said.

NEW RELEASES

At War (Cinema Libre) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $1,550

David Crosby: Remember My Name (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $41,050, Average $10,263

A Faithful Man (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,617

Rosie (Blue Fox Entertainment) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $2,970, Average $1,489

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Art of Self-Defense (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [550 Theaters] Weekend $1,055,658, Average $1,919, Cume $1,214,946

The Farewell (A24) Week 2 [35 Theaters] Weekend $1,171,570, Average $33,473, Cume $1,674,997

Sword Of Trust (IFC Films) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $62,714, Average $5,226, Cume $87,457

Super 30 (Reliance) Week 2 [189 Theaters] Weekend $445,674, Average $2,358, Cume $1,735,375

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Free Trip To Egypt (Matson Films) Week 3 (originally opened 5/31) [1 Theater] Weekend $8,140, Cume $13,336

Marianne And Leonard: Words Of Love (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [55 Theaters] Weekend $122,665, Average $2,230, Cume $369,272

Maiden (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [84 Theaters] Weekend $255,715, Average $3,044, Cume $850,195

Wild Rose (Neon) Week 5 [195 Theaters] Weekend $255,000, Average $1,308, Cume $1,169,663

The Last Black Man In San Francisco (A24) Week 7 [149 Theaters] Weekend $249,918, Average $1,677, Cume $3,829,483

Pavarotti (CBS Films) Week 7 [143 Theaters] Weekend $230,000, Average $1,608, Cume $3,956,192

Echo In The Canyon (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 9 [133 Theaters] Weekend $207,459, Average $1,560, Cume $2,684,024

Halston (1091) Week 9 [3 Theaters] Weekend $947, Average $316, Cume $143,690

The Biggest Little Farm (Neon) Week 12 [69 Theaters] Weekend $62,750, Average $909, Cume $4,062,520

Meeting Gorbachev (1091) Week 12 [2 Theaters] Weekend $453, Average $227, Cume $242,600

Amazing Grace (Neon) Week 17 [10 Theaters] Weekend $4,040, Average $404, Cume $4,450,456

Apollo 11 (Neon) Week 21 [107 Theaters] Weekend $75,000, Average $701, Cume $9,033,165