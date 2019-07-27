The Expanse is getting a fifth season after being rescued by Amazon Prime Video.

The SVOD service, which is set to air its fourth season of the sci-fi drama beginning December 13, its first as a global Amazon Original, already has handed it a fifth run.

Season 4 of The Expanse is its first as a global Amazon Original following its cancellation by Syfy. The fourth season begins a new chapter for the series with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission from the UN to explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush and furthered tensions between the opposing nations of Earth, Mars and the Belt. Ilus is the first of these planets, one rich with natural resources but also marked by the ruins of a long dead alien civilization. While Earthers, Martians and Belters maneuver to colonize Ilus and its natural resources, these early explorers don’t understand this new world and are unaware of the larger dangers that await them.

The Hugo Aaward-winning series, based on the popular science fiction novels by James S.A. Corey, was developed and scripted by the Academy Award-nominated writing duo Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who executive produce Season 4 along with Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons.

The Expanse Season 4 is produced by Alcon Television Group.