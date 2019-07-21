Marvel finally unloaded news about their Gods vs. Gods movie The Eternals on Saturday at Comic-Con. Marvel boss Kevin Feige said it’s opening November 6, 2020. Feige trotted out the cast that included Richard Madden as Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry (Fastos), and the leader of the Eternals Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee as Gilgamesh….and of course Angelina Jolie.

Director Chloé Zhao said at the top of panel, “I just wanted to do a Marvel movie!” in regards to her attachment to the film.

“Fastos movies from his his heart,” said Tyree Henry. Hayek, who is the leader of the group, added: “I take my inspiration from our leader Chloé. I takes a strong woman to do a movie like this. The way she approaches leadership as a strong woman, she sees them as a family. There’s a lot of mother instincts in the Eternals…I feel honored to be part of a movie which will show people who aren’t represented (on screen).”

Jolie said, “I”m so excited to be here. I”m going to work 10 times harder, what it means to be part of MCU, to be part of Etnerals. We are going to be working very hard. I’m in training.”

McHugh plays one of the oldest members in the Eternals. Don Lee says, “I can’t wait to show you the power of Gilgamesh.” When asked who would win in a battle, Gilgamesh or Hulk, Lee asked, “Is Mark Ruffalo here?” He then answered it was his character who is the strongest.

As previously reported, The Rider director Zhao is attached to helm the feature adaptation of the Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976 and centers on the superpowered near-god beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The Celestials experimented on humans creating both races of immortal spinoffs.

Matthew and Ryan Firpo wrote the script for The Eternals. Feige is producing. The film is currently shooting in London.

The last time Jolie was at Comic-Con was in 2010, when she surprised fans during the opening weekend of her Russian spy movie Salt.