‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Finds The Fun In Democrats’ Debate Round 2

The Daily Show and host Trevor Noah are at it again on Twitter, skewering the sometimes pompous politicians who are facing off in tonight’s Democratic presidential candidate debates.

The irreverence was flowing via Twitter, as the social media team took on the high and mighty and found some comedy gold in their earnest pronouncements and dour personas.

Noah and team will go live following tonight’s debate to recap the event and undoubtedly to squeeze in a few more jokes.

In the meantime, we’ll update as they post. Here’s the tweetstorm so far:

The moment Booker dropped Kool-Aid pic.twitter.com/4cuzvKeDL1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Half of America right now #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TYhrro6NW1 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) August 1, 2019

My goodness pic.twitter.com/YseJXtKr5J — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Does anyone else feel personally victimized by Bill de Blasio's sideburns? #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cDxrXxKM9E — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

If it's what you say, we love it, especially later in the summer https://t.co/0yjwdEswjm — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Fun Fact! Julian Castro is "total twinsies" with brother Joaquin. #TDSFunFacts — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Fun Fact! Michael Bennet is the oldest youngest person running for president. #TDSFunFact — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Fun Fact! Cory Booker was always the first student to jump up when his teacher said, "I need a couple big strong boys to help me move some chairs." #TDSFunFacts — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Who should get beamed up tonight? Reply with the name of a candidate… or moderator! https://t.co/m1D6TSgm3G — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019

Fun Fact! Didn't Jay Inslee go yesterday? No? Well how do you like that. #TDSFunFacts — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 1, 2019