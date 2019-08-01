‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Finds The Fun In Democrats’ Debate Round 2

Click to Skip Ad
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Comedy Central

The Daily Show and host Trevor Noah are at it again on Twitter, skewering the sometimes pompous politicians who are facing off in tonight’s Democratic presidential candidate debates.

The irreverence was flowing via Twitter, as the social media team took on the high and mighty and found some comedy gold in their earnest pronouncements and dour personas.

Noah and team will go live following tonight’s debate to recap the event and undoubtedly to squeeze in a few more jokes.

In the meantime, we’ll update as they post. Here’s the tweetstorm so far:

