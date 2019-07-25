‘The Daily Show’ And Trevor Noah Dig A Little Deeper Into Robert Mueller’s Testimony

Click to Skip Ad
The Daily Show cast and host Trevor Noah joined the rest of the nation today to watch former special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

While Mueller answered innumerable questions about this years-long investigation, he didn’t quite get to everything that everyone wanted to know, particularly when it came to HBO’s Game of Thrones and that Cats trailer that lit up social media.

So it remains for The Daily Show to ask what’s on everyone’s mind tonight, perhaps finally putting to rest the long national nightmare that the special investigation has created.

Watch the videos below for what you might have missed during today’s event:

