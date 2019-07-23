Disney Channel Orders Animated Series ‘The Curse of Molly McGee’; Toon Studio Inks Several Overall Deals

Disney Channel has greenlighted The Curse of Molly McGee, an animated buddy comedy series about a tween optimist and grumpy ghost from the Emmy-winning duo behind The Penguins of Madagascar.

The series from Disney Television Animation follows the adventures of Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and Scratch, whose joy comes from spreading misery. When one of Scratch’s spells backfires, he finds himself forever cursed in Molly’s presence.

The Curse of Molly McGee is executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth, former EPs of Disney XD’s Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, along with Emmy winner Steve Loter (Kim Possible, Penguins of Madagascar). No cast was announced.

Disney Channel also said today that it signed a number of toon creators and artists to overall development deals. Among them are Bruce Smith (The Proud Family), Jeff Howard (Planes), Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy), Stevie Wermers (Prep & Landing), Kevin Deters (Prep & Landing), Howy Parkins (The Lion Guard), Amy Higgins (Star vs. The Forces of Evil), Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Prince of Peoria), Noah Z. Jones (Pickle & Peanut), Mike Roth (Regular Show), John Infantino (Star vs. The Forces of Evil), Jeremy Shipp (Kung Fu Panda), Ryan Gillis (Pickle & Peanut), Steve Marmel (The Fairly OddParents), Natasha Kline (Big City Greens) and Sabrina Cotugno (The Owl House).