‘The Cuphead Show!’: Netflix & King Features Set Toon Series Based On Popular Video Game

Netflix is kicking it really old school with its next kids series. The streamer is teaming with King Features for The Cuphead Show! an animated take on the globally popular video game from Studio MDHR that deploys 1930s-style animation.

Famous for its wild boss-brawls, challenging gameplay and especially its retro hand-animated style, Cuphead is coming to TV for the first time. The Cuphead Show! will expand on the game’s characters and world, with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.

The character-driven comedy series follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got each other’s back.

The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts). CJ Kettler will serve as the executive producer for King Features, with Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer serving as EPs for Studio MDHR. Cosmo Segurson serves as co-executive producer.

The Cuphead game has sold more than 4 million units worldwide and won nearly two dozen major awards, including Special Achievement in Animation at the 2018 Annual Annie Awards. It also features a soundtrack of nearly three hours of original jazz, early big band and ragtime music.

The Cuphead Show! marks the first longform animated series production for King Features since announcing their strategy to build character franchises across multiple platforms including television, digital video, licensing and social media.