‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin Signs With Circle Of Confusion

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Emma Corrin, who will play Diana Spencer in season 4 of the hit Netflix series The Crown, has signed with Circle of Confusion for management.

Corrin is currently in rehearsals for The Crown Season 4, with Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Corrin will soon be seen in a major arc on the Warner Bros/Epix Batman prequel series Pennyworth. Also upcoming, she will be seen in the feature film Misbehaviour starring Keira Knightley and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

Corrin continues to be repped by Waring and McKenna in the UK.