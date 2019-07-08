Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Team USA Women’s World Cup Final Victory Delivers 14.3M Viewers For Fox, Crushes Men’s 2018 Soccer Final – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Takes 'Red Notice'; Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson & Gal Gadot To Star

Read the full story

‘The Crown’s Emma Corrin Signs With Circle Of Confusion

Emma Corrin
Circle of Confusion

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Emma Corrin, who will play Diana Spencer in season 4 of the hit Netflix series The Crown, has signed with Circle of Confusion for management.

Corrin is currently in rehearsals for The Crown Season 4, with Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Corrin will soon be seen in a major arc on the Warner Bros/Epix Batman prequel series Pennyworth. Also upcoming, she will be seen in the feature film Misbehaviour starring Keira Knightley and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

Corrin continues to be repped by Waring and McKenna in the UK.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad