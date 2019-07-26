The Continental, Starz’ TV series spin-off of Keanu Reeves feature franchise John Wick, is unlikely to air until at least late 2021.

When asked whether the TV remake, which will focus on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins, would launch before the fourth film debuts in May 2021, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch admitted that it was unlikely.

“My sense is that where we are today the movie date has been set but we’re still in early development on the series so [it will air] most likely after,” he said at the summer TCA press tour.

The series, which was picked up by the Lionsgate-backed broadcaster in January 2018, comes from Lionsgate TV and is being written by Chris Collins who serves as showrunner. Other members of the team behind the film franchise that executive produce include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, John Wick franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, along with Collins and David Leitch. Stahelski will direct the premiere episode.

Hirsch also revealed that the series would explore the origin story of the hotel. Last year, it emerged that Keanu Reeves would likely appear on screen in the series, in addition to joining as an exec producer.

However, Hirsch would not go into as to how much screen time Reeves would get in the adaptation. “That’s a really good question that I’m not going to answer. No answer is as good a tease you’re going to get,” he said. “It’s a great franchise, we’re exciting about bringing that show to the network.”