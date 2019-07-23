‘The Code’ Canceled By CBS After One Season

There will be no second season for The Code. CBS has opted not to renew the military drama series from CBS TV Studios and Timberman-Beverly after a modestly rated first season that wrapped last night. Star Dana Delany revealed the series’ fate on Twitter. (You can read her message to fans below.)

CBS in May left undecided the fates of four drama series that premiered in midseason: sophomore Instinct, freshmen The Code and The Red Line and third-year Canadian import Ransom. All but Instinct have now been canceled.

In The Code, written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny from a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator, and a Marine.

Likely impacted by the doldrums of summer, the ratings for The Code, which got off to a slow start in April, took a downward turn in July, with last night’s finale hitting a Live+Same Day series low 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.3 adults 18-49 rating.

Sweeny served as executive producer/showrunner. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman executive produced alongside Webb.

Luke Mitchell, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian also starred.