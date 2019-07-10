‘The Circus’ Season 4 Return Date Set; Showtime Series Puts Democratic Hopefuls In Spotlight

Showtime’s aptly titled docuseries The Circus is set to return with eight new episodes in the fall, this time shining the spotlight on the many Democrats who aspire to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Tracking the largest field of presidential candidates in U.S. history, Season 4 of The Circus will continue at 8 p.m. Sunday, September 22. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon return to crisscross the country as the unprecedented cast of Democrats barnstorm key states in their quests to unseat Trump.

Meanwhile, the president is pursuing re-election amid a growing threat of impeachment and looming international crises.

Wilfredo Lee/Shutterstock

Last season, the quick-turnaround series explored the shifting power dynamics on Capitol Hill as Democrats took control of the House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It also covered the escalating drama around Trump’s White House as it grappled with mounting legal entanglements, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history and continued scrutiny from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Produced by Left/Right, The Circus is executive produced by Heilemann, McKinnon and Wagner, along with Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson.

