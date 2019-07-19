‘The Boys’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon; Aya Cash Closes Deal As Stormfront

Ahead of its series premiere next week, Amazon has given an early Season 2 renewal to its superhero drama series The Boys. The streaming network made the announcement Friday at San Diego Comic-Con International. Additionally, Amazon confirmed Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) will join the season 2 cast as Stormfront. Deadline previously reported Cash had been in talks for the role in a likely season 2.

The show’s executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue, were joined by moderator Aisha Tyler today at Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center for a behind the scenes look at the upcoming series when the announcement was made.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The Boys are Hughie (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara). Simon Pegg guest stars as Hughie’s father.

The Supes of The Seven are led by Homelander (Antony Starr) who is joined by Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Elisabeth Shue stars as Madelyn Stillwell, Vought’s Senior VP of Hero Management.

The Boys hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which co-produces with Amazon and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films. The series was developed by Kripke, who also serves as writer, executive producer, showrunner and directed the season finale. Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break), Pavun Shetty (New Girl) and Ori Marmur (Preacher), also executive produce as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce. The pilot episode was directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane).

The eight-episode first season premieres July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.