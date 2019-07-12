‘The Boys’: Aya Cash In Talks For Stormfront Role In Likely Season 2 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: You’re The Worst alumna Aya Cash is in talks to join a likely second season of Amazon’s superhero drama series The Boys in the role of Stormfront, we hear. Amazon would not comment. There has been no official decision on a second season at this point and Amazon would not confirm a renewal. Season one is set to premiere July 26 on Amazon.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the Boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen produce.

No word on a possible storyline for the Stormfront character in the series. In the Ennis comics, Stormfront is a male character who seems like an amalgam of two iconic lightning-bolt superheroes, Thor and Shazam! (aka the original Captain Marvel). He’s also an unrepentant bigot, an alumnus of the Hitler Youth, and one of the most powerful superhumans on earth. Ennis gave the character a name with some real-world symmetry: Stormfront is also the name of the internet’s largest white supremacist hub.

The Boys hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which co-produces with Amazon and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films.

Cash is coming off a five-season run as Gretchen Cutler in You’re The Worst and was recently seen as Joan Simon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon limited series.