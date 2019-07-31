‘The Bold Type’ Freeform Series Creator Sarah Watson Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Watson, creator of Freeform’s fashion mag dramedy series The Bold Type, has inked with Verve.

The series, which is based on the life of Hearst chief content officer and former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, was renewed for a fourth season back in May, with Wendy Straker Hauser as the new showrunner. The Universal Television/Freeform/The District series follows three friends –Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy)–who all work for Scarlet, a global women’s magazine. The show explores their outrageous lives in New York City as they learn to find their own voices and explore their sexualities, identities, love, and fashion.

Previously, Watson was a writer and executive producer on the critically acclaimed NBC drama Parenthood.

Her debut novel, Most Likely, will be published by Poppy/Little Brown in 2020 as part of a two-book deal. The novel follows four friends Ava, CJ, Jordan and Martha during their senior year of high school. One of them will become the future female president of the U.S., and the mystery is which girl gets the gig. The book is being set up as a series at Amazon.

Watson’s past writing credits include About A Boy, Lipstick Jungle, The Unusuals and The Middleman, among others. She will continue to be repped by attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson, and Kate Schafer Testerman at kt literary.