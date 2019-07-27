Amazon Studios has given an eight-episode straight-to-series order to The Banker’s Wife, based on the best-selling novel by Cristina Alger. Meredith Stiehm (Homeland) is writing all eight episodes, with Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Now and Then) directing all eight. The project, hails from Federation Entertainment (Marseille) and producer Sherry Marsh (Pose).

The Banker’s Wife is a high-stakes international thriller set in the world of global finance, from Geneva to Paris, London and New York, about two women racing for answers when a mysterious plane crash sets them off on parallel pursuits of truth. As they shine a light on hidden offshore accounts meant to be kept in the dark, the pair will become embedded in the crosshairs of danger within a larger conspiracy of money laundering, powerful politicians and a web of terrorists and criminals, thus transforming their lives forever.

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pose and Vikings exec producer Sherry Marsh optioned The Baker’s Wife more than a year ago, ahead of the book’s publication, and teamed up with Federation Entertainment, based in the U.S. and France, to develop it as a drama series. Stiehm was brought on to write and then Linka Glatter to direct. It marked a reunion after the two had worked together on Showtime’s Homeland where Stiehm was an executive producer and Glatter continues to be an executive producer.

At the time the project was put together last fall, Rosamund Pike was attached to star. She is no longer involved in the project as she signed on to headline another Amazon series, the high-profile fantasy saga Wheel Of Time.

The Banker’s Wife landed at Amazon in a competitive situation.

Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

“As soon as we read The Banker’s Wife, we knew this would be a series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love, a fast-paced, compelling story that pulls you in immediately,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to be working with Meredith and Lesli to bring their vision to the screen.”

The Banker’s Wife is from Amazon Studios and Federation Entertainment, with executive producer and writer Stiehm, executive producer and director Lesli Linka Glatter, and executive producers Sherry Marsh of Marsh Entertainment, Federation Entertainment’s boss Pascal Breton and U.S. chief Ashley Stern.

Stiehm served as writer/executive producer on Homeland for five seasons, sharing in the show’s drama series Emmy award. She also was co-creator/executive producer on FX thriller drama The Bridge and creator/executive producer of CBS crime drama Cold Case, which ran for seven seasons. As a WGA West board member, she is now one of the leading figures in the guild’s agency negotiation.

Federation

In addition to exec producing/directing Homeland, Glatter has directed such series as Twin Peaks, The West Wing, and Freaks and Geeks as well as the pilots of Gilmore Girls and Pretty Little Liars. She has won two DGA awards.

Alger, who also wrote the New York Times bestseller Girls Like Us, is represented by ICM Partners.