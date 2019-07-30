‘The Bachelorette’ Dominates Monday Ratings With Season Highs, Lifting ‘Grand Hotel’ & ABC

As The Bachelorette‘s Hannah closes in on finding the love of her life (or something close to it), part one of the two-part season finale of the ABC reality series soared Monday with a 1.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.15 million viewers. The two-hour show was up two tenths week-over-week and was the franchise’s top telecast overall in two years, since the 2017 season finale.

The viewership of The Bachelorette served as a good lead-in for Grand Hotel (0.7, 3.11M), which also grew two tenths, a good boost for the drama that has been wavering since its debut.

ABC won Monday overall in primetime, with NBC a distant second. Fox finished third.

While most audiences had their eyes glued on Hannah and her potential suitors, the other networks stayed fairly steady — with the exception of Fox’s music game show Beat Shazam (0.5, 2.30M), which was slightly off-key from last week, dipping a tenth.

NBC’s top performer, American Ninja Warrior (0.8, 4.64M), matched last week’s two-hour show, while CBS’ scandalous relationship drama of Love Island (0.4, 2.13M) was also even.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.4, 1.91M) and NBC’s Dateline (0.6, 3.64M) joined the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.16M) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 940K) in also staying even week-to-week.