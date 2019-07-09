‘American Ninja Warrior’ Ratings Rise, ‘The Bachelorette’ Holds Steady To Win Monday

Many shows have returned to originals after the holiday week and for the most part, things are holding steady. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 4.48 million viewers) was one that rose to the challenge Monday, with its ratings climbing a tenth to nearly match its high on any night since its season premiere May 29.

Still, On ABC, The Bachelorette (1.5, 5.99M) remained even with last week and was the top-rated and most-watched program of broadcast primetime, giving the network the overall win in both metrics.

ABC may have won the evening, but its new drama series Grand Hotel (0.5, 2.89M) continues to slip week to week. NBC’s Dateline (0.7, 3.79M) won their hour, seeing a small boost from a week ago.

Fox’s Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.34M) also saw some good news, ticking up from last week. It led into So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 2.15M), which returned even, as did CBS’ The Code (0.4, 3.79M).

Also staying on par with last week were the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.18M) and a new episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 0.95M).