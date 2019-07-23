‘The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All’ Hits 4-Year Ratings High; ‘The Code’ Ends Season Even

ABC’s special The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All won Monday in primetime, pushing the network to the top spot in the ratings and viewers for the night. The special, on which contestants spill the beans about what happened on the show (behind the scenes and in front of the camera), hit its best numbers since 2015 with a 1.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.59 million viewers.

Following the two-hour The Bachelorette, ABC’s drama Grand Hotel (0.5, 2.84M) continued to waver from week to week since its premiere, last night slipping a tenth in the demo.

On NBC, a two-hour American Ninja Warrior (0.8, 4.70M) dropped a tenth from last week, as did Dateline (0.6, 4.06M) at 10 PM though the latter won its time slot in both metrics.

As for other originals, romance wasn’t in the air for CBS’ Love Island (0.4, 2.00M), which fell back a tenth, while The Code (0.4, 2M) held steady in the demo with its season finale. Fox’s music game show Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.48M) also held its steady note, while So You Think You Can Dance (0.4, 1.94M) had a tiny misstep from last week

The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.21M) slipped a tenth while the network’s improv game show Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 940,000) went up to a 0.3 rating and 940,000 viewers.