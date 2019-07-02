Click to Skip Ad
‘The Bachelorette’ Tops Monday Ratings; ‘The Code’ Down In Return

The Bachelorette
Mark Bourdillon/ABC

It looks like audiences are invested in Hannah finding true (or temporary) love in this season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, as the reality dating competition series held steady to take the top spot in Monday’s primetime ratings with a 1.5 rating and 5.66 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, The Code (0.4, 3.94M) took a hit with its return to CBS, off a tenth.

There were plenty of reruns to be had on the broadcast networks, but there were some new episodes for consumption. American Ninja Warrior (0.8, 4.71M) battled its way through the trenches to take second overall in both metrics, holding steady, while ABC’s freshman drama Grand Hotel (0.6, 3.08M) from executive producer Eva Longoria took a slight dip from its premiere.

Other Monday highlights among originals included NBC’s Dateline (0.6, 3.93M) holding steady, while the CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 910,000) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 1.15M) were on both par with last week.

