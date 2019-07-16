‘The Bachelorette’ Hits Season Highs To Give ABC Monday Ratings Win

ABC’s two-hour The Bachelorette (1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 6.41 million viewers) rose to season highs in both numbers Monday, giving ABC another overall win on the night in primetime.

The reality competition added a tenth to its rating from last week, which seemed to help the network’s 10 PM drama Grand Hotel (0.6, 3.09M), which also gained a tenth.

NBC finished second overall in both the demo and viewers, behind its two-hour American Ninja Warrior (0.9, 4.49M) and Dateline (0.7, 3.79M), the latter of which won the 10 PM hour. Both shows were steady week to week.

CBS’ own romance competition series, Love Island (0.5, 2.11M), gained back a tenth from Friday’s series low. It was followed on the network for the first time by a new The Code (0.3, 3.18M), which fell a tenth in the demo to a season low.

Fox’s aired fresh episodes of Beat Shazam (0.6, 2.52M) and So You Think You Can Dance (0.5, 1.96M), with both keeping steady with their last originals.

The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.20M) and a 9 PM Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 940,000) both gained a tenth.