‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Ratings Soar With Soap Opera Ending, Up Over 2018

ABC’s wild season finale of its reality dating competition The Bachelorette soared in the ratings Tuesday, with the show scoring a 2.1 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 7.44 million viewers. No spoiler alerts here, but the romantic twists and turns of the two-hour live show with Hannah Brown at the center helped give ABC its top summer Tuesday result for entertainment programming in more than three years.

Coupled with Monday’s Part 1 (1.9 rating) of the Season 15 ender, The Bachelorette‘s two-part finale marks the two highest-rated Live+Same Day entertainment telecasts of the summer, per Nielsen.

Last night’s finale grew three tenths of a point compared with last season’s finale and by 10% in total viewers, its best result since the 2017 season ender.

While ABC dominated overall in the demo for the night, it still was NBC that won in total viewers thanks to America’s Got Talent (1.2, 7.87M), which was the night’s most watched show but took a hit in both metrics thanks to the Bachelorette.

MORE