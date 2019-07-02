The Atlantic Names Linzee Troubh Development Director Of Scripted and Unscripted Content

The Atlantic has brought on former BuzzFeed senior manager Linzee Troubh in a newly-created role of development director for television and film. Troubh’s hiring comes just after the recently sealed first-look agreement deal between The Atlantic and Anonymous Content, in which Anonymous will develop scripted and unscripted content from the Atlantic’s articles and content. Troubh, who will report to Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg, executive producer of Atlantic Studios, will assist in the development of creative material optioned through the multi-year deal.

In her new post, Troubh will oversee the mining of The Atlantic’s past and present reporting for works for the development of scripted and unscripted content for use across different platforms such as films, documentaries, television shows, and podcasts.

At BuzzFeed, Troubh helped lead the development and production of a Netflix’s Follow This, a documentary series a that followed its reporters in the field. She also was in charge of the digital media’s slate of documentary features and television series at various stages of development and production. Prior to BuzzFeed, Troubh served as head of sales at Cinetic Media where she negotiated and executed the sale of hundreds of independent films.