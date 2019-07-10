‘The 100’ Actor Makes Final Appearance On CW Drama Series

Click to Skip Ad
SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details about last night’s episode of The 100.

Tuesday’s episode of The 100 marked the final appearance for Henry Ian Cusick, who has played Marcus Kane on the CW drama series since its launch.

In the episode, Cusick, whose consciousness had already been moved into a new body, was seen in a cameo, where Abby (Paige Turco) bid a tearful farewell to her longtime lover.

Both Cusick and showrunner Jason Rothenberg and addressed the actor’s exit on Twitter.

“All things end and that’s was Kane’s,” Cusick tweeted. “Thanks to @JRothenbergTV and all the cast crew writers directors of #the100 but especially to you #kabby and #kane supporters, your passion and support over the years has been truly wonderful and I love you guys for that! May we meet again X”

Rothenberg wrote, “I have to say it was a pleasure and an honor to have @hicusick on our show for the past 6 years. The guy classed up the joint. Really helped us make the point that we were not a teen show. Not that there’s anything wrong with teen shows. Anyway, we will miss him.”

Cusick, a series regular on The Passage, will also be seen as a new series regular on the upcoming fourth season of CBS’ action drama MacGyver.

