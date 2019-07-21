Teyonah Parris Joins Elizabeth Olsen And Paul Bettany For ‘WandaVision’ As Monica Rambeau

In another Disney+ news reveal in Hall H at Comic-Con. Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the logo and news for the new series WandaVision. He brought out Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) to talk about the new series which will be “like nothing you ever seen before” in the MCU. After discussing the series, he revealed that an adult version of a character will be showing up in the series: Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel.

The events of WandaVision will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Young Monica was played by Akira Akbar in Captain Marvel, which takes place in 1995.

Jac Schaeffer, who wrote Captain Marvel will serve as the showrunner of WandaVision which will be available the second year after the November launch of Disney+.

Parris is best known for her role in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk as well as Spike Lee’s Chiraq. She also appeared in Justin Simien’s Dear White People feature.

WandaVision is part of the Disney+ slate that was also announced at Comic-Con. This includes Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and Loki starring Tom Hiddleston (all who were at the Marvel Studios presentation in Hall H).