At today’s Comic-Con session for Paramount/Skydance Media’s Terminator: Dark Fate, director Tim Miller confirmed that the sixth movie will be rated R.

Originally the first three Terminator films were rated R, but part 4 Terminator Salvation and and Skydance’s Termaintor: Genisys were rated PG-13.

“The DNA of Terminator is an R-rated movie. It would be disingenuous to do so otherwise, it’s what the fans wanted,” said Miller who said he enjoyed shooting several takes of Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor F-bombing.

Speaking of F-bombing, Miller had a fun bet going with Arnold Schwarzenegger: If the director said the F-word five times, he’d have to shell out $20 to the actor.

When Schwarzenegger was asked what he would spend his $20 on, he dinged, “Well since the economy is going so well under Donald Trump, there’s plenty of things.”

Terminator: Dark Fate opens on Nov. 1.