UK’s E! Entertainment Couples Up With USA Network’s Reboot Of ‘Temptation Island’

E! Entertainment in the UK is to air the latest U.S. reboot of Temptation Island.

The Sky-backed broadcaster has acquired season one, which launched in January, and season two, which was ordered in February of the dating format from Banijay Rights.

The show, which is produced by Banijay Studios North America, airs on the USA Network with Mark L. Walberg, host of the original Fox series. The show follows four dating couples who test the strength of their relationships as they move to an exotic island alongside a group of sexy singletons in search of love.

E! will air the show from August 4 in the UK. The first season consists of 11 episodes with season two running to 13 episodes. Banijay Studios North America’s David Goldberg and Caroline Baumgard exec produce alongside Scott Jeffress.

It is the first major acquisition for the entertainment channel since Sky took over NBCUniversal’s portfolio of pay-TV channels in the UK following Comcast’s acquisition of the company.

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, said, “Temptation Island is addictive and unmissable, and we can’t wait to launch it on Sky this summer. If you’re a fan of reality TV and entertainment, then this is your next must-watch show.”

“Revived, revamped, relaunched and now recommissioned, Temptation Island is the definitive ratings-busting reality series, which pushed USA Network’s slot average up by 68%,” added Chris Stewart, Commercial Director, Scripted at Banijay Rights. “Putting couples to the ultimate test, the show provides equal parts drama and entertainment, and is sure to strike a chord with the reality-loving E! audience.”