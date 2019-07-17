Temple Hill, 30WEST Developing ‘ICBM’ Script By Matthew McInerney-Lacombe; Colm McCarthy To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Temple Hill Entertainment and 30WEST are teaming to produce ICBM, a disaster thriller from screenwriter Matthew McInerney-Lacombe. The Girl with All the Gifts and Peaky Blinders helmer Colm McCarthy is attached to direct the film, which will be financed by 30West.

Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer are producing the project with McCarthy’s producing partner Camille Gatin and 30West.

The plot centers around an extended family who, spread throughout the city of Seattle, work together to survive a nuclear attack, facing off against firestorms, doomsday preppers, untold casualties, and a disorganized government response. In the face of this chaos, we watch social constructs break down and subsequently the strength of the human spirit as citizens work together to maintain their civilization and humanity.

McCarthy’s additional directing credits include the Black Mirror episode, “Black Museum,” well as the pilot for the Syfy series, Krypton. He’s s repped by UTA.

McInerney-Lacombe, who sold his female-driven political thriller script, Spring Offensive, to Fox with Matt Reeves attached to direct, is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment.